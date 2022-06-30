Train Attack: Freed female passenger protests over held captives

One of the 11 released passengers of the March Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack yesterday protested in Kaduna to call attention to the plight of the remaining 50 passengers, including her husband, still being held by their abductors Thefemaleprotestercalled for the immediate release of the remaining passengers in the hands of the terrorists. The mask-wearing protester made the call at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) carrying a placard with the inscription, “I can’t sleep anymore when my loved ones are in the bush”, “Please Nigerians help towards their release”. The married woman recently released after spending 70 days in captivity along with 10 others said she decided to embark on the solo protest because she could not sleep anytime she remembers that her husband and other ones are in the bush.

