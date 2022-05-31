Train Attack: Osinbajo’s classmate, Ango’s son speak from terrorists’ den in new video

Two notable members of the over 160 abducted passengers of a Kaduna-bound train which was attacked over two months ago have appeared in a new video released by the bandits yesterday in which they once again made passionate pleas to the Federal Government to resolve the matter. In his appeal the son of elder statesman and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Ango Abdullahi, Musa said most of the victims were sick and need urgent attention. He appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid saying: “We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid.” Another captive, who said she was a classmate of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Law School, said she was suffering because of the plight of her son who is a sickler. “I am pleading with the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my class mate 78/79 law school. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who Osinis a sickler.

“I am pleading that the Federal Government and Rotimi Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation, to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sickler, I don’t know his condition.” Yesterday’s video was the third released by the terrorists who attacked a Kadunabound train on March 28 leaving nine passengers dead while abducting more than 160 others.

