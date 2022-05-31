News Top Stories

Train Attack: Osinbajo’s classmate, Ango’s son speak from terrorists’ den in new video

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna Comment(0)

Two notable members of the over 160 abducted passengers of a Kaduna-bound train which was attacked over two months ago have appeared in a new video released by the bandits yesterday in which they once again made passionate pleas to the Federal Government to resolve the matter. In his appeal the son of elder statesman and convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Ango Abdullahi, Musa said most of the victims were sick and need urgent attention. He appealed to the Federal Government to come to their aid saying: “We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the Federal Government to please come to our aid.” Another captive, who said she was a classmate of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo in Law School, said she was suffering because of the plight of her son who is a sickler. “I am pleading with the Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my class mate 78/79 law school. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who  Osinis a sickler.

 

“I am pleading that the Federal Government and Rotimi Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation, to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sickler, I don’t know his condition.” Yesterday’s video was the  third released by the terrorists who attacked a Kadunabound train on March 28 leaving nine passengers dead while abducting more than 160 others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: We need ‘more rebels’ to rebuild Nigeria

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday insisted that Nigeria needs “more rebels” who can stand and speak for the truth, for the country to move forward. Obasanjo identified rebellious act as one of the greatest ingredients needed for the rebuilding of Nigeria.   To this end, Obasanjo said, Nigeria “needs more rebels” who would speak […]
News

Lagos honours 861 resilient workers, says your labour won’t be in vain

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government yesterday assured workers in the state employ of a brighter rewarding future, even after service, saying everything possible would be done to ensure that their over 30 productive years in the state public service would not be in vain.   The workers–Permanent Secretaries of the Ministries of Information, Mr. Olusina Thorpe, Establishment […]
News

Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator-Senator Akanbi

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

  Since the passing away of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, tributes has poured in from all over the country the latest being that of a fellow Senator, Adesoji Akanbi.     According to Akanbi, Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator.     He said that the death of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica