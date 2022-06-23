News

Train Attack: Relatives of abducted passengers contemplating suicide, in depression

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

After almost three months in captivity relatives of the abducted Abuja-Kaduna train passengers, have raised the alarm that some of them are in depression and even contemplating suicide.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna, Chairman of the Relatives, Abdulfatai Jimoh, said they were pleased with the release of the 11 hostages but family members of the other hostages were not left out in the harrowing experience with some already suffering depression.

He appealed to the Federal Government to speed up the process of the release of the remaining 50 hostages, saying: “Our joy will know no bounds if the remaining 50 hostages are set free by their captors in the shortest time possible.”

Jimoh said “Our hearts were gladdened on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 when Mr. President issued fresh orders to security chiefs to spare no effort in freeing the remaining 50 hostages alive and in the shortest time possible.

“Our joy will know no bounds if this presidential directive is given accelerated action that results in a positive outcome.

“It is necessary to restate that our family members still in captivity are living under horrendous conditions, many of them are sick with poor medical care in addition to poor nutrition, environmental hazards and more frighteningly living in perpetual fear of threat to life. These conditions have led to deteriorating health status – both physical and psychological of the hostages and it calls for urgent rescue efforts.”

 

