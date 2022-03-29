News

Train Attack: Security operatives intensify search-and-rescue operation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

 

 

Following the attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night, security operatives have intensified search-and-rescue in the general area.

 

The Kaduna State Government also disclosed that evacuation of trapped train passengers was concluded in the early hours of Tuesday.

 

The train had been attacked by an object suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

 

Some travellers were alleged to have been killed, others injured and scores kidnapped by the bandits after the attack.

 

Security operatives are now combing the area to see whether some of those abducted can be rescued.

 

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs said on Tuesday morning: “Evacuation of passengers on the trapped Kaduna-bound train from Abuja has been concluded this morning (Tuesday) by security forces, officials of Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and Nigerian Red Cross.

“Passengers, who sustained injuries, and other fatalities, have been moved to hospitals.

“The passengers were evacuated from different hard-to-reach areas in forests and rocky locations in Audujongom, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The Kaduna State Government is still liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers manifest for efficient tracking.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who commended all those who participated in the evacuation, appealed to the hospitals to attend to the victims diligently.

“The governor also directed the Ministry of Health to be in contact with the hospitals as government will bear the cost of their treatment.

“As of the time of this update, search-and-rescue operations are in progress.”

 

Reporter

