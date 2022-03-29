Train Attack: Senate demands full scale war against terrorists

*Says leadership failure responsible for lingering insecurity

The Senate has demanded a full scale military action on terrorists operating in Kaduna State following their recent multiple attacks on several rural communities, the airport as well as the railway network.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, which blamed the lingering insecurity in the area on failure of leadership, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to deploy the full weight of the Nigeria Army, Air Force and other security agencies to flush out the terrorists and secure the territory.

The lawmakers argued that only sustained bombardment of terrorists’ enclaves would bring the violent activities of these terrorists to an end.

These resolutions came on Tuesday following the debate on a motion on: “The continuing attacks on communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.”

The motion came on the heels of a point of order raised by Senator Uba Sani, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State.

In the motion, Sani noted that the terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.

According to him, these “murderous elements” recently invaded some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all in Yakawada Ward.

Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai Kyauro and Fatika.

Sani disclosed that in the latest attack, 50 persons were killed and over 100 people were kidnapped.

The lawmaker recalled that the terrorists also made an attempt to attack the Kaduna International Airport but the attack was foiled by security operatives.

He said that while Nigerians were trying to come to grips with the week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again on a Kaduna-bound train carrying over 970 passengers. The attack, he said, occurred around Kateri-Rijana, just a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPGs were used. They rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained bullet wounds.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror,” Sani said.

He noted that these attacks are aimed at instilling fears in the people and destroying the economies of the local communities.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.

“We expected that with the declaration of bandits as terrorists by a court of competent jurisdiction, they will be degraded in no time.

“This appears not to be happening. The security forces must reassess their strategies and come up with workable and effective solutions to the menace of terrorists in Kaduna State,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...