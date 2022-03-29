News

Train Attack: Senate demands full scale war against terrorists

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Comment(0)

*Says leadership failure responsible for lingering insecurity

The Senate has demanded a full scale military action on terrorists operating in Kaduna State following their recent multiple attacks on several rural communities, the airport as well as the railway network.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, which blamed the lingering insecurity in the area on failure of leadership, urged President Muhammadu Buhari, to deploy the full weight of the Nigeria Army, Air Force and other security agencies to flush out the terrorists and secure the territory.

The lawmakers argued that only sustained bombardment of terrorists’ enclaves would bring the violent activities of these terrorists to an end.

These resolutions came on Tuesday following the debate on a motion on: “The continuing attacks on communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.”

The motion came on the heels of a point of order raised by Senator Uba Sani, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District of Kaduna State.

In the motion, Sani noted that the terrorists have in recent times stepped up attacks on some communities and public facilities in Kaduna State.

According to him, these “murderous elements” recently invaded some communities in Giwa Local Government, namely Angwan Sarki Yahya, Tashar Shari, Bare-Bari, Tsaunin Natal, Dillalai, Durumi and Jatin Kanwa, all in Yakawada Ward.

Other places affected include Kaya community, Mai Kyauro and Fatika.

Sani disclosed that in the latest attack, 50 persons were killed and over 100 people were kidnapped.

The lawmaker recalled that the terrorists also made an attempt to attack the Kaduna International Airport but the attack was foiled by security operatives.

He said that while Nigerians were trying to come to grips with the week-long wanton destruction of lives and property, the terrorists struck again on a Kaduna-bound train carrying over 970 passengers. The attack, he said, occurred around Kateri-Rijana, just a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

“The train derailed after the first wave of attacks. Grenades and RPGs were used. They rained bullets on all the coaches. Some passengers were killed, while many sustained bullet wounds.

“There are reports that some of the passengers were abducted. The terrified passengers only breathed a sigh of relief when security agencies arrived and secured the train and the area. It’s been a reign of undiluted terror,” Sani said.

He noted that these attacks are aimed at instilling fears in the people and destroying the economies of the local communities.

“It is disheartening that these enemies of the people are getting emboldened by the day. They are becoming more brazen. These blood cuddling vampires have no regard for human life. They have no place in a civilized society.

“We expected that with the declaration of bandits as terrorists by a court of competent jurisdiction, they will be degraded in no time.

“This appears not to be happening. The security forces must reassess their strategies and come up with workable and effective solutions to the menace of terrorists in Kaduna State,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG says no preferred bidder for national carrier

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government has denied the existence of a preferred bidder for the proposed Nigeria Air stating that some vested interests have been promoting certain agendas including Qatar Airways. The denial is coming amid a report (not New Telegraph) that the government has picked Qatar Airways as a preferred bidder for the national carrier. Director, […]
News

Ogborodi emerges NECO’s Acting Registrar

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa and Dan Atori

The Governing Board of the National Examinations Council (NECO) has approved the appointment of Mr. Ebikibina John Ogborodi, as the Acting Registrar/ Chief Executive of the council. Ogborodi was the Director, special duties in the council until his appointment, which followed the death of the substantive Registrar, Prof. Godswill Obioma, on Monday, June 1, 2021. […]
News

IPOB to Justice Nyako: Remove Kanu from DSS custody or…

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Justice Binta Nyako, the trial judge of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to remove him from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) or stop pretending to be conducting fair trial since none of her orders regarding Kanu has been obeyed by the secret police. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica