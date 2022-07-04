Train Attack: Shehu Sani to join protest over victims’ captivity

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kaduna State, Senator Shehu Sani, has flayed Federal Government’s failure to secure the release of victims of Kaduna- Abuja train attack after months in captivity.

This was as the Rights Activist has declared interest to join the planned protest by family members of the victims to compel the Federal Government to hasten their release.

Sani, who is the President of Civil Rights Congress (CRC), promised to be physically present during the protest to lend his voice to the call on government to act now for the sake of the lives of victims, who according to him are suffering untold hardship in the hands of the terrorists.

Speaking during a private meeting with the family members of the victims in Kaduna, Sani said: “As long as they remain hostage in the hands of terrorists, the people of North-western Nigeria and the whole country will never be free and comfortable.”

According to him “you can imagine how an 85 year mother living in a forest, in a rainy season like this, having to contain to live with wild animals and serpents in the forest.

Our comfort and safety is tied to freedom of these hostages. “It is only unimaginable that a nation with a population of over 211 million people, with such enormous investment in security and defense ,but is so impossible to get the hostages out

