News

Train Attack: Snakes threaten remaining passengers

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna Comment(0)

A Kaduna-based publisher and spokesman to Sheik Ahmad Gumi, Malam Tukur Mamu has raised the alarm that snakes and life threatening sickness have become the bane of the remaining passengers kidnapped by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna train in March.

Mamu, who was also one of the negotiators that facilitated the release of 11 victims, said in addition to sicknesses that are threatening the lives of many hostages, snakes are another serious issue.

Mamu told newsmen in Kaduna on Monday that: “I can confirm to you that there are many snakes in that forest. Some of them (passengers) have been bitten by snake bites, which appear frequently in the night. The captives only have access to local treatment.

“The bites as we know can be life threatening. Government is the only authority with the means and power to end this crisis as soon as possible. And with the right approach I can assure you it can be achieved within days or weeks. We have proven that in the release of the 11 victims,” he said.

He warned that most of the remaining victims of the attack may hardly survive the next few weeks due to their deteriorating health conditions and the inhumane condition they are subjected to in the forest on a daily basis.

He, however, confirmed that the victims were not being molested or beaten in any way, but warned that efforts to rescue them must be treated as a national emergency if the government wants most of them to come back alive.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Wike: Nigerians’ll surely vote out APC in 2023

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to tackle insurgency, banditry and corruption will compel Nigerians to vote out the party in 2023. He noted that Nigerians have realised they made a terrible mistake to have voted for the APC. Wike, who stated this yesterday shortly […]
News

PTDF clarifies misleading headline on 2022 Overseas Scholarship Scheme

Posted on Author Reporter

    The management of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has clarified a misleading headline of a publication in the media on the ongoing interview of candidates for the 2022 Overseas Scholarship Scheme (OSS) of the Fund for Nigerian students. This was contained in a statement on Thursday, signed by Mrs Timilayefa Nwajueboe of […]
News Top Stories

Outrage as NASS directs NCAA to halt NG Eagle’s certificate processes

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Amid the public outcry over threats to undermine the independence of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) by the House of Representatives, by directing the aviation regulatory body to withhold the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) of NG Eagle, the Senate has equally mandated the NCAA to suspend the issuance of AOC to the soon-tobe- airline […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica