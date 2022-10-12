News

Train Attack: Terrorists leader proposed marriage to many female abductees – Female Victim

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Comment(0)

A freed Kaduna train attack victim, MissAzurfa Lois John, yesterday said she was not the only one that terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train proposed marriage to. Instead, she said the proposal was a normal thing with the terrorists. Azurfa said they proposed marriage to many of the female victims, but once you declined the proposal, that will be all. Speaking to some journalists in Kaduna, Azurfa said she had forgiven the terrorists, who kept them in captivity for over six months. She added that: “I was not the only one the terrorists offered to marry.

“They would just ask you, ‘I want to marry you, I want to keep you and I want you to change your religion and convert to my religion.’ So, it is left for you to either agree or reject.” Azurfa, who was among the last batch of the train passengers rescued by the Federal Government, said their experience was a harrowing one. Shesaid:“Ineverknewthat onedayIwouldbefreeagain. I wasjustprayingtowaitforthe day I will leave the camp. “The news of leaving the terrorists’ camp came unexpectedly.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Judge Withdraws From Case Stopping Impeachment Of Zamfara Deputy Gov, Gusau

Posted on Author Reporter

  On Friday, Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja stepped down from the case trying to stop the impeachment of Alhaji Mahadi Aliyu Mohammed Gusau, the Deputy Governor of Zamfara State. Following knowledge that a similar suit on the same subject matter was already pending before another judge of the court […]
News

Why we kidnapped Anambra monarch – Suspects

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Some suspected members of a kidnap gang have confessed that they abducted the traditional ruler of Ogwaniocha community in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Oliver Nnaji, to take over the oil proceeds of the community. Nnaji was kidnapped on November 15, 2021, when gunmen invaded his palace at midnight and razed […]
News

Alleged rape: Security personnel attached to Fayemi’s wife under investigation

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju,

…as EKSG adds more measures in tackling menace The Ekiti State government has said it has received a complaint of allegations of rape levelled against a security personnel deployed to Government House and attached to the convoy of the wife of Governor Kayode Fayemi, Mrs Fayemi. The rape incident reportedly took place on Monday, July […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica