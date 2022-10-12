Train Attack: Terrorists leader proposed marriage to many female abductees – Female Victim

A freed Kaduna train attack victim, MissAzurfa Lois John, yesterday said she was not the only one that terrorists that attacked the Abuja-Kaduna bound train proposed marriage to. Instead, she said the proposal was a normal thing with the terrorists. Azurfa said they proposed marriage to many of the female victims, but once you declined the proposal, that will be all. Speaking to some journalists in Kaduna, Azurfa said she had forgiven the terrorists, who kept them in captivity for over six months. She added that: “I was not the only one the terrorists offered to marry.

“They would just ask you, ‘I want to marry you, I want to keep you and I want you to change your religion and convert to my religion.’ So, it is left for you to either agree or reject.” Azurfa, who was among the last batch of the train passengers rescued by the Federal Government, said their experience was a harrowing one. Shesaid:“Ineverknewthat onedayIwouldbefreeagain. I wasjustprayingtowaitforthe day I will leave the camp. “The news of leaving the terrorists’ camp came unexpectedly.”

