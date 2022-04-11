News

Train Attack: Terrorists release another video

Posted on Author Baba Negedu, Kaduna

Terrorists, who attacked a Kaduna-bound train a fortnight ago and killed at least eight persons abducting many others, have released a video of some of the abducted travellers.

The attackers who had bombed the rail track, forcing the train to derail released the new video on Sunday.

In the two-minute video, the terrorists were seen around some of the passengers who looked frightened, asking government to come to their aid.

One of the travellers, a student of the Kaduna State University, was among the victims and appealed to the government on behalf of the students for the government to come to their aid.

“I am speaking on behalf of the students here. Government should please hear our cry and come to our aid,” she lamented.

Another victim also said she worked at the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria.

In the first video released earlier, the terrorists had threatened to kill the passengers if the government did not meet their demands.

Meanwhile, reacting to another video which had gone viral in Kaduna, allegedly of bandits arrested by soldiers, the authorities said those were herders and not bandits.

According to the military and police authorities in Kaduna, the video which went viral on social media at the weekend, parading people being loaded in a security van as bandits who attacked Kakura community in Chikun Local Government area of the state was not true.

The security forces, who made the declaration during a peace-meeting between the leadership of Gbagyi and Fulani communities of Kakura, said investigations have revealed that the people seen in the video were members of the herders settlements mistaken for bandits that went to Kakura and apprehended by vigilantes.

Those in attendance at the meeting were the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan; Chikun Local Government Chairman, Engr Salasi Musa; member representing Chikun Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Ayuba Chawaza; District Head of Kujama, Stephen Ibrahim, and Commanding Officer 312 Artillery Regiment, Lt Col D O Igwilo.

 

