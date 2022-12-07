News

Train Attack: Victims accuse FG of reneging on promises, demand compensation

Following the resumption of the Kaduna- Abuja train corridor by the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) some victims of the train attack has accused the federal government of failing to fulfill the promise made to them. On 28 of March, this year, the Kaduna-Abuja bound train was attacked near by terrorists killing about eight passengers and kidnapping over sixty people. Meanwhile the last batch of the released victims are demanding for a compensation from the federal government to enable them restart a new life after the horrific experience.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, the victims lamented that most of them had lost their means of livelihood during the period they were in the custody of the terrorists. They also said many of them are finding it difficult to find something to do and have asked the federal government to come to their aide and assist them to start life again. One of the leaders of the victims, BalaMuhammedalso claim that the federal government is yet to fulfil the promises made to them shortly after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

