Train Attack: Victims accuse FG of reneging on promises, demand compensation

Following the resumption of the Kaduna-Abuja train corridor by the authorities of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) some victims of the train attack early this year have accused the Federal Government of failing to fulfil the promise made to them.

On March 28 the Kaduna-Abuja bound train was attacked by terrorists who killed eight passengers and kidnapped over 60 others.

Meanwhile the last batch of the released victims are demanding compensation from the government to enable them restart a new life after the horrific experience.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday, the victims lamented that most of them had lost their means of livelihood during the period they were in the custody of the terrorists, which spanned months.

They also said many of them are finding it difficult to find something to do and have asked the Federal Government to come to their aid and assist them to start all over.

