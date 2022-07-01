News Top Stories

Train attack victims’ relatives to occupy govt facilities in Kaduna, Abuja

Author Baba Negedu

Relatives of the kidnapped passengers of the Abuja- Kaduna AK-9 train still in captivity are planning to occupy key government facilities in Abuja and Kaduna in protest against the plight of the abductees. They said the sit out is being planned to protest against the inability of the authorities to secure the release of their loved ones. Addressing journalists in Kaduna yesterday; the relations said they were worried and scared of losing their family members in the terrorists’ den, adding that reports of the snake bites and gunshots that injured a hostage on Monday were not palatable.

Speaking on behalf of the victims ‘relations, Dr. Abdulaziz Atta, whose aged mother and sister are in captivity, said members of victims’ families would be occupying public facilities until their loved ones are rescued. He said: “We read from reports that one of our loved ones, Al-Amin, was shot and that it was an accidental discharge by one of the non-state actors guarding our loved ones, but the key question now is the state of health of the person that has gunshot wounds.

“There are no antibiotics, nobody to remove the bullets from his body, just imagine the current situation he will be in the bush. He needs urgent support, if he is not brought out of the bush, we may lose him. “To be fair, we are seeing some of the outcomes of the government’s efforts. We have seen 11 of our loved ones that have been released, and from the press statement that was released from Garba Shehu on behalf of the President, he made it clear that their children were released to them for us to have our loved ones.”

 

