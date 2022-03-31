Train Attacks: Life worthless under APC, Buhari – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said life is worthless under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP in a statement last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this was evident in the vicious terrorist attacks on innocent Nigerians travelling in a Kaduna State-bound train on Monday. The party condemned what it calledl “the successful ambush of the train on the Abuja-Kaduna service by terrorists who killed many Nigerians, abducted scores of others in an operation that lasted for more than an hour.”

It added that this confirmed PDP’s stand that the security command and control coordination structure under President Buhari has collapsed. “More alarming is the fact that this particular attack took place within two days of the deadly terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, in the same Kaduna State controlled by an APC government,” PDP stated.

The party added that the silence of the Buhari administration on Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train. According to the PDP, the continued silence of the presidency on the deadly attacks on the “nation’s key transportation sectors raises apprehensions of possible complicity at the very top level of the APC administration.

