News

Train Attacks: Life worthless under APC, Buhari – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said life is worthless under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP in a statement last night by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said this was evident in the vicious terrorist attacks on innocent Nigerians travelling in a Kaduna State-bound train on Monday. The party condemned what it calledl “the successful ambush of the train on the Abuja-Kaduna service by terrorists who killed many Nigerians, abducted scores of others in an operation that lasted for more than an hour.”

It added that this confirmed PDP’s stand that the security command and control coordination structure under President Buhari has collapsed. “More alarming is the fact that this particular attack took place within two days of the deadly terrorist attack on the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday, March 26, in the same Kaduna State controlled by an APC government,” PDP stated.

The party added that the silence of the Buhari administration on Saturday’s airport attack emboldened the terrorists to assault the train. According to the PDP, the continued silence of the presidency on the deadly attacks on the “nation’s key transportation sectors raises apprehensions of possible complicity at the very top level of the APC administration.

 

Our Reporters

News Top Stories

Minority Reps back govs, demand probe into $418m judgement debts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has cautioned against Secthe reported approval by President Muhammadu Buhari for the payment of the $418 million suspicious debt despite widespread national objection by stakeholders, including state governors, chairmen of local governments and anti-graft agencies. The caucus urged the President to note that the consent judgement being […]
News Top Stories

Kebbi school kidnap: One dies as army rescues students, teachers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani and Ahmed Idris

• 82 bandits killed – Police Kebbi State governor, Senator Atiku Bagudu Abubakar , yesterday confirmed that all kidnapped victims of Federal Government Girls College (FGGC) Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State have been rescued with one student confirmed dead. Bandits on Thursday stormed the school, kidnapping several students alongside their teachers and others yet to […]
News

N82bn oil spillage judgement: A’Ibom community urges Mobil to comply within 14 days

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Speculations are rife that Ibeno Community in Akwa Ibom State may go on the warpath if at the expiration of the 14 days ordered by a Federal High Court in Abuja, presided by Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgement debt on Monday, June 21, 2021for Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation […]

