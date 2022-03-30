News

Train attacks: Osinbajo female support group condoles nation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…asks Nigerians not to despair

A female support group for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid, S.M.A.R.T Women for PYO, has condoled with the families and friends of those who lost their lives in the two train attacks that left scores of people dead along the Kaduna-Abuja route.

The group also commiserates with President Muhammad Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai and the entire nation over the unfortunate incident.

In a statement jointly signed on behalf of the group by Bunmi Oke and Folake Aina, the women regretted that the killings of innocent Nigerians is occurring at a time the nation is witnessing a transformational rebirth in its security architecture.

Noting that the entire nation had been thrown into needless mourning, the female group said it is unfortunate that precious lives were wasted by the dastardly act of the terrorists.

It however called on security agencies to be more proactive while urging Nigerians not to despair as hope is on the horizon.

“We commiserate with the President and the VP, we commiserate with the Kaduna State Government and the whole nation.
“This is a sad situation, it is unfortunate that those hoodlums have taken their act into our hearts, they have murdered sleep and they shall sleep no more.

“We commiserate with friends and families of the victims of the senseless attack, we are mothers, we feel thier pains.

“As mothers, we understand the plight of those who lost their loved ones, we empathise with them, we pray that Almighty God will console them.

“It is our hope and prayer that we will all be part of those that will witness the new Nigeria that is beckoning on us”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Jonathan: I’ve cordial relationship with Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President promises to confer with ECOWAS leaders on Mali’s crisis Former President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari remains cordial. Jonathan, in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari, said: “You’ve been seeing me coming and you have been seeing us having friendly conversations. So, our […]
News

Ikeakor, Obi lament Nigeria’s cost of governance, level of corruption

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Ephraim Ikeakor and a vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, have both spoken against what they described as the high cost of governance and the alarming level of corruption in the country.   T hey said a […]
News

Bayelsa gov tells Works Ministry to fix bridge

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has directed the state Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to repair the collapsed portion of the bridge on Edepie-Otuasega-Imiringi road in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.   Thegovernor, whogavethe directive on Saturday during aninspectiontourof thefailed portion, saidheaskedtheministry to carry out remedial work on the road project as its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica