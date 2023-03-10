Train-Bus Accident: Sanwo-Olu begs public to donate blood for victims

Lagos Stste Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu has appealedfto the public to donate blood to the survivors of the train-bus collision which happened at the PWD area of Ikeja, Lagos State yesterday. The governor who was at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LA SUTH) to ascertain extent of the disaster, said blood donation for the survivors of the train-bus collision is urgently needed by some survivors.

Blood transfusion which is an indispensable component of health care, contributes to saving millions of lives each year in both routine and emergency situations. Similarly, it permits increasingly complex medical and surgical interventions and dramatically improves the life expectancy and quality of life of patients including accident victims and others with a variety of acute and chronic conditions. Sanwoolu who empathised with the affected train-bus passengers described the incident as ‘highly avoidable’.

Commiserating with the passengers of the train-bus Collision, most of who are civil servants, Sanwoolu announced that he is suspending his re-election campaign for three days and ordered all flags to be flown at half mast. “This was a totally avoidable incident that simply required patience and the need to follow proper transportation protocol,” said Sanwoolu. The governor on his Twitter handle commended the medical professionals at the Surgical Emergency Ward of LASUTH for their prompt response to the patients who were rushed to the hospital. “The team at LASUTH expertly setup an outdoor triage centre which has contributed in saving lives, speeding up injury level profiling and supporting immediate critical action,” he noted.

