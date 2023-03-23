Train-Bus Collision: 19 patients still on admission –Abayomi

Since the train-bus collision involving the death of over six people occurred in Lagos on March 9, an update on the accident has revealed that 19 patients are still on admission to three hospitals. According to the update by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi yesterday, 16 patients are still on admission to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). While two patients are currently admitted at the General Hospital Odan-Lagos, the General Hospital, Gbagada similarly admitted one patient from the accident. Recall that tragedy struck in Lagos a few minutes before 8 am when a passenger train collided with a fully-loaded staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government at the PWD rail crossing, off the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. While 102 passengers were involved in the accident, 79 were injured and six deaths were recorded.

