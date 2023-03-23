Train-Bus Collision: 19 patients still on admission –Abayomi

Since the train-bus collision involving the death of over six people occurred in Lagos on March 9, an update on the accident has revealed that 19 patients are still on admission to three hospitals. According to the update by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health Prof. Akin Abayomi yesterday, 16 patients are still on admission to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). While two patients are currently admitted at the General Hospital Odan-Lagos, the General Hospital, Gbagada similarly admitted one patient from the accident. Recall that tragedy struck in Lagos a few minutes before 8 am when a passenger train collided with a fully-loaded staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government at the PWD rail crossing, off the Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway. While 102 passengers were involved in the accident, 79 were injured and six deaths were recorded.
US election: Violence erupts in Oregon
Hundreds of state police and left-wing protesters were locked in a tense standoff in downtown Portland late Wednesday after rampaging anti-Trump groups smashed shop windows a day after the election, prompting the state governor to activate the National Guard. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s office declared a riot and made at least nine arrests, citing […]
Ministry upgrades resident information officers’ skills
The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has undertaken the process of upgrading the skills of its resident information officers, tasked with the mandate of managing Government’s information and image. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Yerima Tarfa, who spoke yesterday in Abuja, said the skills update had become necessary, following the trends and dynamics […]
Rivers gets nod for N25bn Zenith Bank loan for projects
The Rivers State Government is set to obtain a loan of N25 billion from Zenith Bank for the execution of projects, and repayable in 18 months with internally generated revenue from the state. Approval for the loan was given during the Rivers State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the […]
