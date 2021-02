Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom Wednesday said he has decided to go into self isolation because some of his close aides have tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19. He said the decision was also backed up by his resolve to abide by the NCDC protocol to curb the virus. Ortom therefore urged people of the […]

Three policemen were yesterday arraigned in Imo State for allegedly impersonating officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). This came after the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, had confirmed that 11 policemen had been dismissed for corruption while 19 others were under investigation. The cops, who have since been dismissed by the command, […]

The Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council have elected new officials who would steer its affairs for the next three years. The keenly contested election had Yakubu Mustapha of the People’s Daily Newspaper, emerged the new Chairman and Abdul Isa as Vice Chairman of the chapel both unopposed. In […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica