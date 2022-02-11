Metro & Crime

Train crushes truck with containers at Lagos Port

Posted on

A cargo train laden has crushed a truck exiting the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa with containers. An eyewitness said that the train squeezed the truck yesterday’s afternoon while its containers were damaged, leading to disruption of cargo movement in and out of the port.

It was learnt that the accident occurred as a result of poor control of traffic at the level crossing in the port complex. Former Vice-Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) Dry Cargo Section, Abdullahi Inuwa noted that the incident was not the first, saying that absence of barricade caused the accident. Inuwa explained: “What we know normally is that if train is crossing, there must be a barrier.

If a train is coming, there must be people that are assigned to ensure that they halt vehicular movement for the train to pass.” Also, a cargo consolidator, Mr Jayeola Ogamode said that the truck head had already escaped, while its body laden with two containers was rammed to the wall of ENL Consortium terminal, along the port access road.

 

Our Reporters

