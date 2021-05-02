Train derails in Kaduna

A train loaded with water pipes from Lagos to Zaria has derailed in Kaduna, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN learnt that no one was injured in the accident which occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.

“There was no casualty and no property damaged,” Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, told NAN.

“The train developed some faults and derailed, it was on transit from Lagos to Zaria.

“We have deployed our operatives to secure the place and protect the pipes,” Jalige added.

Also, Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Hafiz Mohammed, described the accident as minor.

“The locomotive (head) derailed while standing, one coach also derailed, while five coaches capsized.

“Some pipes were scattered due to the accident. However, patrol teams of Operation Yaki have been deployed for security coverage in the area.

“No life was lost and no one sustained injury.

“The railway headquarters has been contacted to send their technical team to the scene,” Mohammed said.

Like this: Like Loading...