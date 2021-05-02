Metro & Crime

Train derails in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A train loaded with water pipes from Lagos to Zaria has derailed in Kaduna, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
NAN learnt that no one was injured in the accident which occurred at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday around Unguwar Kanawa axis, opposite Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna.
“There was no casualty and no property damaged,” Kaduna State Police Command Spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, told NAN.
“The train developed some faults and derailed, it was on transit from Lagos to Zaria.
“We have deployed our operatives to secure the place and protect the pipes,” Jalige added.
Also, Kaduna State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Hafiz Mohammed, described the accident as minor.
“The locomotive (head) derailed while standing, one coach also derailed, while five coaches capsized.
“Some pipes were scattered due to the accident. However, patrol teams of Operation Yaki have been deployed for security coverage in the area.
“No life was lost and no one sustained injury.
“The railway headquarters has been contacted to send their technical team to the scene,” Mohammed said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Shodipe: I attacked another woman for herbalist when I escaped

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

The 19-year-old re-arrested serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who had killed about five persons in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, on Wednesday confessed that he was the one who hacked another woman, Oladeji Funmilayo, who eventually died, after he escaped from police custody, in order to procure more blood to appease […]
Metro & Crime

C’River govt, UNICAL partner to scout for int’l donors

Posted on Author Clement James, Calabar

Cross River State Ministry of International Development Cooperation has gone into partnership with the University of Calabar (UNCAL) to attract donors to the state in general and the university in particular.   The Agency, headed by the Commissioner for International Development Cooperation, Dr. Inyang Asibong disclosed this on Tuesday when the Vice Chancellor of UNICAL, […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Let’s calm down, rebuild Lagos, says Hamzat

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat has called on Lagosians to calm down and forget the past in order to rebuild the state, saying it is now clear to everyone that #ENDSARS protests were hijacked by criminals, who destroyed monuments and public assets. Dr Hamzat called for reconciliation among residents, insisting […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica