Train kills 47 cows worth N10m in Osun

A train in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday lost track and killed about 47 cows. The accident occurred about 3 pm at Power Line area of Osogbo. It was learnt that the train conveying stones was going to Kwara State. Eyewitness said it was the last coach at the back of the train which broke from the track. One of the owners of the cows, Rabiu Ismail, expressed sadness over the incident. He said the cows worth about N10 million.

