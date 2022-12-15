Train kills female driver in Abuja

A lady was crushed to death by a train along the Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT in the early hours of Thursday.

The lady, who was driving in her private vehicle, attempted to cross the rail line as the train was coming.

Confirming the incident, DSP Josephine Adeh, spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, said upon receiving information of the incident, investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters were drafted swiftly to the scene and took charge of the situation.

She said the victim was confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on the ground.

”Investigation has commenced by the Railway division having jurisdiction over the track. Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of incident shortly,” she said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...