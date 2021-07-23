Metro & Crime

Train kills PDP chieftain in Delta

Residents of Abraka in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State were yesterday thrown into mourning when a train crushed to death a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Clement Emetoma. Emetoma was going to his farm on a motorcycle in Abraka when he was killed by a moving train.

The state Organising Secretary of PDP, Chief Onoriode Sunday, who hails from the same Ward 3 with the victim, said in Asaba yesterday that the incident was mysterious. He said: “Clement rode on his bike and had a deaf and dumb (man) with him. How the deaf and dumb was able to escape and Clement was hit by the train is still shocking to us. Only God knows what really happened.

A train moves with so much noise and it is big enough for everyone to see. This is strange.” Sunday said Emetoma’s death was a big loss to the PDP family in his ward, the council area and the entire state. A 2023 governorship hopeful in the state, Evang. Akpo Ofomana, wondered how the victim was crushed to death while the deaf and dumb man on the same motorcycle jumped off the bike but had one of his legs broken. The victim was a former councillorship aspirant in the locality.

