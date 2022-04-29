Train your children Islamically, Sheikh tells parents

An Islamic cleric, Sheikh Murithador Ayegbajeje has advised parents to look after their children in order to prevent them from going astray. Speaking on the menace of hard drugs and kidnapping as it affects Muslim youths at a lecture organised by Daaru Saadat War-Rashaad Islamic School, Mowe, Ogun State, Sheikh Ayegbajeje said the root causes of the problems most youths are facing today started with Iblis, which gave birth to cultism, robbery, Internet fraud, kidnapping and other vices. But the only way out of all the afflictions is to go back to our creator. According to him, the pride of Iblis who was ordered by Allah to bow before the prophet Adam, instead Iblis refused and said he knew when the prophet Adam was created and as a result, he could not bow before Adam. It was as a result of that act that made Allah send him out of paradise and curse him. Whoever wants to meet their creator should serve him diligently.

Those who are disciples of Iblis are the ones who are into kidnapping, terrorism, Internet fraudsters, and more. Even some Sheik and pastors are disciples of Iblis now. They pretend to be men of God, but within them they are of Iblis. There are some Sheik who are not supposed to be called so, they are into fornication and adultery.

The country where we found ourselves is also a contributing factor. He noted that Iblis had taken over the world. All these things are not peculiar to Muslims alone; they are everywhere. But the truth is that we should remember the day we are going to meet Allah. Quran and hadith is the only way out to our problems collectively and individually. He said: “Parents should know the friends their children keep, because peer groups have led the majority of youths to stray. Parents should also not take side with their children whenever they are wrong. When some suspected kidnappers, terrorists, armed robbers, and Internet fraudsters are arrested, most of them are Muslims.

Parents should teach their children the way of Allah. This is the only way we can have peace as a parent and they will also project Islam well. “We parents should concentrate less on business and focus more on our children because they are our future. Whatever they become will determine how they treat us at old age. Most parents don’t want to train their children anymore before reaping from them. Some parents are taking their children to Internet fraudster training schools. “Alcohol, formation, adultery, gambling, Internet fraudsters, Allah is against these aspects of life. Parents should take good care of their children and train them in Allah’s way.

Fine doing business is good but we should consider our children in whatever we are doing so that they won’t be lured into cultism, gambling, and other social vices. ” He noted that Islam is a way of life that teaches everything about how to live a peaceful life. As a parent, mother should also be close to their daughter and take them as their partner, women is the best weapon of Iblis now.

A Muslim woman should dress well, and cover her head and do away from adultery and indecent dressing. Earlier, the Chief Imam of Atala Estate, Alhaji Sulaimon Adigun, thanked the cleric and admonished everyone to have the fear of Allah in whatever they are doing because we are going to give accounts of our deeds in the hereafter. He also urged parents to train their children in the way of Allah so as to be useful to them at old age. We should also listen to our kids and those grown ups, because we are all the leaders in our various homes. “Any parents that want to have peace at his old age should train his children in the way Allah, because what we are witnessing now in the country with the manner young boys are killing themselves in the name of being a cultists, do drug, money ritual and Internet fraudster hearafter is not where someone can bail you, we are going to give accounts of our deed.”

