Trainee-soldier bursts into tears during military training, begs to go home

A video making the rounds on social media has shown the moment a trainee-soldier burst into tears during his military training. The trainee who could no longer cope with the tasks given to him, started weeping as he begged the soldiers to allow him go home.

The soldiers kept on ordering him to stand up and get back to work, but he insisted on going home and quitting the training. The video shared by a gist blog showed the man in a location believed to be a military training camp. He was wearing blue shorts and a white T-shirt. A female voice could also be heard in the background saying, no one will permit him to go home, so he should better tighten his seat belts.

