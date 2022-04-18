Business

Training firm names CEO

Tom Associates Training (TAT) has appointed Temitope Jegede as chief executive officer.

 

The organisation said in statement that Jegede would take over from Abiodun Toki, the firm’s founder and chief consultant, who will take a new role as the chairman after three decades of remarkable leadership.

 

The firm explained that the rejig was to meet contemporary business chal  lenges and key management changes.

 

The company added that Jegede would hit the ground running in the task of leading the company to take a bigger share of the market.

 

Also, it noted the new CEO would be leading his team to compete in a market that is now driven by information technology and the digital media and in a business world that has since become a global business village.

 

