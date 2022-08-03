Training: NIMASA reviews sponsorship of cadets’ engagement

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), is currently reviewing the cost of direct sponsorship of Nigerian cadets undergoing foreign training under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP). A statement made available to New Telegraph quoted the Director- General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, as saying the review of ongoing sponsorship cost had become necessary due to the global inflationary trends, which is very pronounced in the Philippines, India and some other countries where Nigerian cadets are undergoing Certificate of Competency (CoC) examination training under the NSDP programme.

The sponsorship covers training leading to obtaining a CoC. “We are not unmindful of the unforeseen global inflationary trend, which has affected the cost of sustaining our cadets who are on sponsorship in some schools under the NSDP programme. “Though NIMASA paid the tuition fee, examination fee and the original cost of feeding and accommodation in full, with allowance for extra funds as pocket money, however, it’s obvious that the cost of living has increased particularly in the Philippines due to the global inflation. “The Agency is working closely with the Ni-gerian Embassy in the Philippines to address the challenges associated with the unexpected price increases. “We have put in place immediate and long term arrangements to minimise the effect of inflation on their living standard during the programme.

“The management of the Agency has approved an additional $2,000 dollars for each cadet, as extra fund due to inflation. This is a short term measure to cushion the effect. I am sure the Nigerian Embassy will get in touch with the students immediately the funds are ready to be disbursed. It is a well coordinated arrangement through the embassy,” he said. While working closely with the Nigerian Embassy in the Philippines to establish appropriate extra funds that may be required, NIMASA management is deploying a team on fact finding to interact with the students currently in the Philippines, officials of the Nigerian Embassy, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA), Philippines, some Licensure Examination Training & Review Centres (TRCs). The statement added that 146 cadets had acquired the Philippines sailing licence through the NSDP programme with 134 currently undergoing the programme and a further 170 being prepared to proceed to the Philippines for the examinations.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...