Training of unit to replace SARS begins next week – IGP

…as Davido visits police boss

The leadership of the Nigeria Police has concluded plans to commence the training of a new unit that will replace the disbanded Federal Anti-robbery Squad (F-SARS).

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, made the disclosure Monday in Abuja, when popular pop artiste, David Adeleke (a.k.a Davido) visited him in his office.

Following growing complaints of professional misconduct against the SARS, the IGP had, on Sunday, announced the immediate disbandment of the dreaded squad.

 

Among others, the police chief had pledged to constitute a panel saddled with the responsibility of investigating cases rights violations against personnel of the tactical squad.

Addressing his guests on the matter, Adamu sued for calm, while reiterating the need to establish a new structure that will assume the duties and mandate of the scrapped interventionist unit.

According to him, there was the urgent need to put the new unit through professional training, that will make it an intelligence-driven squad.
Adamu said: “We just disbanded SARS yesterday. So protesters should calm down and give us time to fix the problem.

“The general public will be part of the process of getting a new outfit.
“I’m talking to you, so I will keep talking to many others and get civil societies involved and get their input towards the new unit.”

He restated his earlier vow to ensure that the  course of justice was served in all cases of abuse of privilege made against operatives of SARS.

 

Earlier, Davido made an appeal for justice for all victims of the defunct squad’s brutality across the country.

