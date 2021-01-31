Trana-Kalabari Road: My critics are impatient –Wike

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that those criticising him over the delay in the commencement of the Trana-Kalabari Road are impatient, stressing that discussions for its take-off has been concluded.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at a the reception organised for the conferment of special chieftaincy title conferment of Eze Gbuwara Uzor 1 of Ikwerre on Sir Celestine Omehia, former Rivers governor at Isiopko Town in Ikwerre Council area, noted that the Trans-Kalabari Road will ease transportation difficulties experienced by the Kwlabari people.

The governor explained that he is deliberately embarking on critical projects that address the direct needs of Rivers people, and he is determined to make the people happier than he met them on assumption of office.

The Rivers State governor said most Kalabari people had castigated his administration out of impatience, but they can see clearly that the Trans-Kalabari Road project has always been on the list of projects for construction before the end of his tenure.

He said: “I and the Deputy Governor, together with the Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, have agreed on how the Trans-Kalabari Road will follow. “Those who said we don’t want to do anything in the Kalabari area, today they are sending me text messages.

They are thanking me and I said to them don’t thank me because their thanking me is temporary. They are not always stable.” The governor said with several projects inaugurated in the various local government of the state, most critics who accused him of being sectional with his development programme are now ashamed and silenced.

