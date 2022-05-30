Tranex: E-commerce cuts firm’s revenue projections

Sustained cost pressure and other operating challenges have impacted negatively on the bottom-line of Trans-Nationwide Express Plc.

With the emergence and increasing popularity of local online retail stores like jumia.com, konga.com and Mystore.com.ng, among others, ecommerce has taken a new shape in Nigeria like other countries.

The increase in internet penetration, customer awareness and the volume of online trade has also significantly grown, thereby leading to more competition among courier and logistics service providers in the country.

With accompanying social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Email, WhatsApp, e-transactions and the Global System of Mobile Communications, GSM, the bottomline of courier companies in Nigeria are shrinking daily. In addition, bad road network remains a major challenge facing courier and logistics providers in the country.

Others include inconsistent government policies in form of multiple taxation, conflicts of interest among government agencies and regulators, duplicity of functions, poor import and export information on rights, obligations and privileges, among others.

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc’s activities have definitely been impacted negatively by the rising cost of operation, increase in competition and emergence of internet services.

Though the courier firm began the year with appreciable growth in profit, it slipped into a loss position during the six months ended June 2020 to what market watchers believe was induced by harsh operating milieu and rising direct cost, administrative expenses and COVID-19 crisis.

However, hope by investors that the profit recorded during the first quarter 2021 would be sustained was a mirage as the impact of rising cost of sales and administration expenses returned the company to loss position at the half year ended June 2021, witnessing the trend in Q3 to finish 2021 financial year also in the red. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 81 kobo per share.

Financials

Tranex began 2020 with a profit after tax of N9.591 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against N2.923 million posted in 2019, accounting for a growth of 228.12 per cent. However, revenue dropped by 10.45 per cent to N191.021 million from N213.306 million in 2019. Direct cost stood at N82.918 million from N75.782 million in 2019.

The company slipped into loss in the second quarter with a loss after tax of N78.046 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from a profit of N20.840 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 22.67 per cent from N410.353 million in2019 to N317.312 in 2020. While direct cost stood at N139.808 million in 2020 from N158.348 million in 2019, administrative expenses was N255.218 million in 2020 in contrast to N235.783 million recorded in 2019.

The logistics and courier service company reported a N79 million loss in the third quarter of 2020 as against a profit of N4.674 million posted in 2019 The firm, in a report to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), also noted that revenue declined by 7.5 per cent Year-on-Year, from N548.3 million as of the corresponding period last year to N507.17 million this year.

The dip, according to report, was largely due to a decline in revenue from courier services, which contributed about 54.1 per cent of the total revenue as of Q3, 2020. The revenue from courier services declined from N326.44 million to N274.40 million for the period under view.

Gross profit declined by 7.1 per cent from N321.23 million to N298.40 million in the period under view. Administrative expenses increased by 17.5 per cent from N321.0 million to N377.1 million within the period under view. The company, however, showed signs of profitability in the first quarter of 2021 with a profit after tax of N.475 million during the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 as against a profit of N9.591 million reported in 2020.

Revenue dropped by 5.91 per cent to N179.726 million from N191.021 million in 2020. In spite of revenue decline cost of sales and admin expenses continued to rise. Cost of sales stood at N91.487 million from N82.918 million in 2020, representing an increase of 10.33 per cent while administrative expenses equally grew by 2.32 per cent to N100.801 million from N98.918 million recorded the previous year.

The logistics and courier service company returned to a loss position on increased cost pressure during the half year of 2021 with a loss after tax of N48.663 million from loss of N78.045 million in 2020. Revenue grew to N333.987 million from N317.312 million in 2020, accounting for 5.25 per cent growth. Cost of sales rose by 24.47 per cent to N174.026 million in 2021 from N139.808 in 2020 while administrative expenses stood at N255.418 million in 2021 from N255.218 million in 2020.

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, which provides courier services, freight services, logistics, mail room management, haulage and ecommerce from its headquarters in Lagos and other branches, finished nine months ended September 30, 2021 with a loss of N42.683 million from a loss of N79.010 million in 2020. Revenue however grew marginally by 0.75 per cent to N510.977 million in 2021 to N507.167 million in 2020.

But direct cost grew by 107.48 per cent from N208.772 million in 2020 to N433.162 million in 2021. The courier firm posted a loss after tax of N39.711 million for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 from a loss of N59.846 million in 2020.

Loss before tax stood at N34.273 million as against loss of N74.400 million in 2020. Revenue however grew marginally by 2 per cent to N678.508 million from N668.622 million in 2020 while direct cost of operations was N603.623 million as against N543.621 million recorded in 2020, representing a growth of 11 per cent.

Operators’ perspective

According to the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, the current challenge logistic companies are facing is a reflection of the total state of the economy. “If the economy does very well, it will also benefit from it. If the power sector runs very well, production will improve substantially, there will be more goods to deliver from one location to another.

“The industry is not operating in isolation of the rest of the economy; the logistic companies are part of it. They oil the machine of distribution from the point of production to the level of consumption. They play the role of intermediaries from the time the raw materials are sourced to the end production.

“As the middle men, whatever happens at the two ends, they will take a share of it, whether they do well or not. To a large extent, the industry needs re-organisation, but it does not imply they are not contributing to the economy,” he noted. An independent shareholder, Mr. Peter Bassy, said the inability of the privatised power sector to increase output as envisaged, as a result of issues with gas supply and power distribution, rising inflation cost and decaying infrastructure, continue to pose great challenges to businesses in the country resulting in maintenance and operations cost.

He also added that significant drop in government revenue and distortions in foreign exchange market led to the depreciation of naira in the period under review. This, according to him, resulted in higher cost for all the company’s international operations

Way forward

A former Chairman of the company, Dr. Oladiran Fawibe, at the 2019 Annual General Meeting, said that the company’s long-term strategy for 2019 set out the operating strategic objectives of increase in the corporate customer base, efficient management of all levels customer relationship, personnel’s capacity to pursue new business opportunities, and the maintenance of good solvency.

“There was obvious recognition of the changing needs and behavior of our customers with the increasing development of technology, and the dynamics of respective companies’ business operations. “Responding to these market demands and imperatives is a sine qua non for our continued operations and growth. In this critical period, TRANEX is determined to increase comprehensively the volume of its business, optimise our resource allocations and to significantly improve the expense to sales ratio in order to secure the company’s price competitiveness now and in the future.

“Achieving this goal on a continuous basis will require success in increasing the volume of our business and further improvements in the efficiency of processes through automation or digital technology. “In this respect, we have emplaced the digital processes which seek to meet customer demands in regard to online transactions and customers’ service,” Fawibe said.

He noted that the board and management had a strong commitment to explore new opportunities for revenue expansion, invest in all necessary and required human and material resources to ensure high standard of efficiency and optimum performance for value creation to the satisfaction of the firm’s shareholders, employees, and other stakeholders in our business.

Last line

Though poor infrastructures is considered to be the most significant challenge facing logistics providers in the country, the company needs to tap into the changing consumer behaviour following the impact of COIVD-19 as well as ensuring cost reduction.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...