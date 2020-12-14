Tranex sustains loss position on rising costs

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc like others in its sector is faced with operational challenges. CHRIS UGWU writes

Besides the ravaging COVID-19, which has crippled the economy across the globe, social media networks like Facebook, Twitter, E-mail, WhatsApp, e-transactions and the Global System of Mobile Communications, GSM, have led to the bottom line of courier companies in Nigeria shrinking day by day.

In addition, bad road network in Nigeria remains a major challenge facing courier and logistics providers in the country. Others include inconsistent government policies in form of multiple taxation, conflict of interests among government agencies and regulators, duplicity of functions, poor import and export information on rights, obligations, and privileges, among others.

The company’s activities have definitely been impacted on a negative note, majorly by the rising cost of operation, increase in competition and emergence of internet services.

Following operational challenges, the financials of Trans-Nationwide Express Plc, which had maintained steady growth from the first quarter of 2019, has begun to recede.

Though the courier firm began the year with appreciable growth in profit, it slipped into a loss position during the six months ended June 2020 to what market watchers believe was induced by harsh operating milieu and rising direct cost, administrative expenses and COVID-19.

In spite of the general lull in the stock market, investors’ sentiments for the shares of the company have remained relatively firm.

Stockbrokers attributed investors’ sustained confidence in the stock to continued proactive sales; marketing and distribution efforts as well as its strong presence across Nigeria.

The company has also retained the top spot in the courier services sector listed on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange with regard to share price. When the closing bell rang on Friday, the company’s share price stood at 87 kobo per share.

Financials

The courier firm reported a N38.938 million loss for the full year ended December 31, 2018 as against a profit of N3.611million posted in 2017, following increase in direct cost and administrative expenses.

In a filing from the NSE, the company’s pre-tax loss also stood at N26.433 million from profit before tax of N5.553 million during the previous year.

The company’s revenue grew by 11 per cent from N701.387 million in 2017 to N775.055 million during the financial year 2018.

Direct cost rose by 2.13 per cent to close at N328.677 million from N321.794 million reported in 2017 while administrative expenses rose by 29.43 per cent to N491.326 million from N379.593 million a year earlier.

The company began 2019 financial year with an impressive result, recording 304.28 per cent increase in profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 2019 to N2.923 million from N0.723 million posted in 2018. Profit before tax stood at N2.923 million from N0.908 million reported a year earlier while revenue grew by 22.09 per cent from N174.699 million in 2018 to N213.306 million in 2019.

However, administrative expenses grew by 30.22 per cent from N103.086 million in 2018 to N134.242 million in 2019.

The courier firm also finished the half year of 2019 on the positive trajectory with 318.31 per cent increase in profit after tax. In a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the unaudited financial statement showed a profit after tax of N18.590 million as against N4.444 million reported in 2018. Profit before tax stood at N20.840 million from N6.694 million a year earlier, representing a growth of 211.32 per cent. Revenue was from N362.649 million in 2018 to N410.353 million in 2019, a 13 .15 per cent growth while admin expenses grew by 14.70 per cent to N235.783 million from N205.558 million in 2018.

However, following increasing competitions and operational challenges, the company finished the nine months ended September 30, 2019 with a significant decline. Profit after tax dropped by 70.07 per cent from N18.035 million in 2018 to N4.675 million in 2019. Profit before tax stood at N4.675 million in 2019 as against N23.535 million posted in 2018, accounting for a drop of 80.13 per cent. Revenue shed 4.44 per cent to N548.332 million from N573.819 million in 2018. Direct cost stood at N227.097 from N235.675 million while administrative expenses stood at 321.003 million as against N316.997 million reported in 2018, accounting for 1.26 per cent increase.

Tranex began 2020 with a profit after tax of N9.591 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against N2.923 million posted in 2019, accounting for a growth of 228.12 per cent.

However, revenue dropped by 10.45 per cent to N191.021 million from N213.306 million in 2019. Direct cost stood at N82.918 million from N75.782 million in 2019.

The company slipped into loss in the second quarter with a loss after tax of N78.046 million for the second quarter ended June 30 from a profit of N20.840 million in 2019.

Revenue dropped by 22.67 per cent from N410.353 million in2019 to N317.312 in 2020. While direct cost stood at N139.808 million in 2020 from N158.348 million in 2019, administrative expenses was N255.218 million in 2020 in contrast to N235.783 million recorded in 2019.

The logistics and courier service company reported a N79m loss in the third quarter of 2020 as against a profit of N4.674m posted in 2019

The firm in a report to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) also noted that revenue declined by 7.5 per cent Year-on-Year, from N548.3m million as of the corresponding period last year to N507.17m this year.

The dip according to report was largely due to a decline in revenue from courier services, which contributed about 54.1 per cent of the total revenue as of Q3, 2020.

The revenue from courier services declined from N326.44m to N274.40m for the period under view.

Gross profit declined by 7.1 per cent from N321.23m to N298.40m in the period under view.

Administrative expenses increased by 17.5 per cent from N321.0m to N377.1m within the period under view.

Operating challenges

According to the Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, the current challenges logistic companies are facing is a reflection of total state of the economy.

“If the economy does very well, it will also benefit from it. If the power sector runs very well, production will improve substantially; there will be more goods to deliver from one location to another.

“The industry is not operating in isolation of the rest of the economy; the logistic companies are part of it. They oil the machine of distribution from the point of production to the level of consumption. They play the role of intermediaries from the time the raw materials are sourced to the end production.

“As the middle men, whatever happens at the two ends, they will take a share of it, whether they do well or not. To a large extent, the industry needs re-organisation, but it does not imply they are not contributing to the economy,” he noted.

An independent shareholder, Mr. Peter Bassy, said the inability of the privatised power sector to increase output as envisaged, as a result of issues with gas supply and power distribution, rising inflation cost and decaying infrastructure, continued to pose great challenges to businesses in the country resulting in maintenance and operations cost.

He also added that significant drop in government revenue and distortions in foreign exchange market led to the depreciation of naira in the period under review.

This, according to him, resulted in higher cost for all the company’s international operations

Looking ahead

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) had warned against the passage of the Nigeria Postal Commission Bill in its current form, saying such was capable of jeopardising about N300 billion investments in the courier services business.

Director General of LCCI, Mr. Muda Yusuf, while cautioning against the anti-investor friendly bill in a report, said it negated the Ease of Doing Business agenda of the Federal Government and not in consonant with the fundamental principles of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), which seeks to promote and incentivise private sector investment.

LCCI equally raised the alarm that the passage of the bill in its current form would put over 100,000 jobs in the courier sector at risk, adding that this would further worsen the country’s risk rating as the country is already grappling with enormous perception problems by investors.

Last line

Poor transportation infrastructure is considered to be the most significant challenge facing logistics provider, which must be addressed if further business opportunities would be unlocked in the industry.

