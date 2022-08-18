Business

Transactions in eNaira hit N4bn – Emefiele

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Transactions in eNaria has hit N4 billion as Nigeria’s digital currency gains wider acceptability and traction, CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele said on Thursday.

He said that Nigerians can now subscribe to the digital currency using short codes.

Emefiele, who stated this during the eNaira Hackathon grand finale in Abuja, said digital currency will soon become part of “our lives” and that 8 million users would be the fresh target.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the eNaira in October last year as Africa’s first Central Bank Digital Currency.

The first phase of the launch was focused on banked users, while the second phase borders around financial inclusion.

The governor said: “As captured in the design paper released, eNaira is a journey, not a one-time event. This hackathon event is a continuation of that journey and the first among many to come given that the future of central banking is inextricably bound in innovation.

“We don’t have a choice but to live with the fact that we are now in a digital economy. In a digital space where the use of cash will dissipate to almost zero and the use of digital currency will increase and will now become part of our lives.

“The second phase of the project has begun and intended to drive financial inclusion by onboarding the unbanked and the underserved users leveraging offline channels. Hence greater success is envisioned for the project with phase two expected to deliver more gains with the target of eight million users based on estimation using the diffusion of innovation model.

“I’m pleased and indeed delighted to inform you all today that by next week, Nigerians both banked and unbanked will be able to open an eNaira wallet and conduct transactions by simply dialing *997# from their mobile phones.”

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NPA mandates barge operators to pay tariff under new regulations

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that barge operators will be paying tariff under its new regulatory framework from September 1, 2021. It was learnt that they had operated for close to three years without paying any tariff to the Authority. The regulatory framework was established for the operation of barges across the nation’s […]
Business

Telecoms: Danbatta’s confirmation raises hope for sustained growth

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Senate, last week, confirmed the reappointment of the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) after a thorough screening. Stakeholders are, therefore, optimistic that this continuity at the regulatory agency would help the industry sustain its growth trajectory. SAMSON AKINTARO reports With last week’s official confirmation by the upper chamber of the country’s […]
Business

Unity Bank boosts capacity building on Blue Economy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than three thousand girls drawn from Senior Secondary Schools across Nigeria have benefitted from a 3-day capacity building initiative on maritime commerce and National Virtual Maritime Quiz powered by Unity Bank Plc. The capacity building initiative, which focused on Information Communication Technology, ICT, maritime transportation and logistics ecosystem, was hosted by Ocean Ambassadors […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica