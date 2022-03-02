Transcendence: The Poetry of Obari Gomba

Abstract

This paper attempts to x-ray Gomba’s poetry collections over the years; paying closer attention to his use of words, thematic occupation, form, technique and style, with exception of The Lilt of the Rebel which has just been published in late January, 2022. The multiple award-winning writer is a Global South Visiting Professor and Visiting Fellow of All Souls College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom, an Honorary Fellow in Writing of the University of Iowa (USA), and the Associate Dean of the Faculty of Humanities, University of Port Harcourt.

Introduction

Obari Gomba has become a household name in poetry and in the literary community in Nigeria and abroad. Obari has been writing plays long before he delved into poetry. When Guerilla Post was published, I remember a writer asking me in a writers’ forum ‘if Obari writes plays.’ The aforementioned statement at the beginning of the second paragraph was my reply to the question from the writer.

Thematic Preoccupation and Style

His thematic preoccupation over the years has been almost the same: oppression, oil, Niger Delta, love, bandits, police brutality and resistance. All the poems in George Bush and Other Observations are in stanzas except five in couplets: Replenishing the earth p.18-19, Grail Verses p.31, A Letter to Chinyereugo p.41, Postcard p. 45, The Secret of Solomon p.43. Couplets later became his trademark signature started at this time, and I remember mentioning it in one of my reviews of Pearl of the Mangrove, under the title “Angry Poet and Angry Book: Obari Gomba’s Pearl of the Mangrove.” The poet I said: “is adding craft to his art. And sooner or later he will get the needed applause that is bestowed on great poets.” Let us examine some of the couplets: “…if you wonder why soup pots and cutlery were left on / The chair, a madman reigned here / If you wonder, why cloths were scattered in / The sitting room, a madman ruled here… But he abandoned it after the sixth stanzas and returned to tercet or triplet. The power of Obari’s poetry lives in his ability to make music out of every line. In ‘The World Has Cotton in its Eyes, stanzas 2: “I weep for the children of Oloibiri and Ogoni / They eat dust the children eat dust / But up there in Abuja and Lagos / Their oil oils sex and power / But far away in London and Washington / Their oil lubricates power and sex” See how he repeats line 2, “They eat dust the children eat dust.” And his reversal of the words sex and power, in lines 4 and 6, thereby creating musicality. It is interesting to note that writing is ‘exorcism’ to him and helps “…to keep the demons in check…through the therapeutics of transference. [Pearl of the Mangrove 2009, 2nd edition] “Come to think of it,” he continued, “self-improvement ought to be an endless process for everyone.” In this edition, one finds more couplets. In the 2011 edition, you will fall in love with “New Rivers,” fourteen new poems were added to this collection and other poems.

A House of thieves caught my attention:

I tell you this, elder J.P. Clark of the Delta / Someone should have warned us that bandits / will never let us be. Someone should have / Taught us to carry the black-gold in our thighs / And stake every Christmas Tree with strands / Of our beards if only to save us from plunder… [p.19] His rebellious or no-nonsense nature runs deep into his poems: ‘Malcolm X twitches my ears / and I wonder if non-violence / in the face of the gun / is not the virtue of the naïve. / I may be foolish in all things but this: when up against a foe / that loves the gun / the first thing to find / is a GUN (p.17, In the face of a gun) In “New Razor”: i / New spirit. New skin. New razor. / Centuries of history teach old lessons / Of life / As old habits of oppression do not die / So must the spirit of resistance Lines 4 attest to that same spirit that is noticeable in his poetry – the spirit to fight on despite the oppression – we must continue to fight. One day, we shall be victorious; his poems seem to encourage all, under the boots of oppression.

The book that first brought honour to him was Length of Eyes, to which our imprint Mahogany Books and Pearl Publishers are joint publishers. God in His infinite goodness, the one who can read the heart of man knows the love I have for the soft spoken and dedicated poet, who has never failed to improve his craft poetically. This is how an extract from some of my reviews of his works was captured in two of his volumes: “I have religiously read, enjoyed and criticized Obari Gomba works over the years.

He has not failed in his craft to pay attention to detail. His mind has grown deep like his poems which capture love and hate. [in a] nihilistic world. [His poems] constantly remind man of the complexity of existence… His works recreate a new world of hope…” In Length of Eyes, published in 2012, in it, a sudden maturity emerged in his use of couplets, couplets fashioned in the deepest furnace of poetry.

His words ring like that of a sage, with proverbs, parables, idioms, parallels. Take for instance: Okra soup is good in the plate / Okra soup is good with eba / Okra soup is not good on Sunday dress … was it anger that drove you / or was it a missionary spirit? / Did you hope to save Anikwa from the highways? / What took you to Anikura? (To the Patron of Letters, For Bola Ige) p.15-16 Having devoted his life to poetry, Gomba knew that like all serious en-deavours, where the heart is committed to making things better, his craft will be noticed, and his pain will one day become gain. So, in 2009 in Canticles of a Broken Glass, he writes in ‘Song of Recovery’:

ONE DAY, my labour

For the word will pay off / The word will wipe / The slate clean / The earth will bud / And flourish / No thorn bush will grow / Here anymore … / No caterpillars; / No locust. / And laughter will be minty / In the wind And, so it came to pass, that the poet became a prophet who foresaw his own glory, long before it came to reality like the writer of this article. In Canticle of a Broken Glass, the poet persona started thus: They say I am a broken glass / But they cannot take their faces away / They say my words fall like a broken record / But their ears itch to hear me / They come words come / Tongue through the loops of thoughts These words come out heavy, in lamentations. The pain of life is portrayed in the poem. If you feel I am nothing, why do you bother about me or what I think or say? He seemed to say. In Ascent Stone, 2014, two of his previously published works were published in this volume: Length of Eyes and Pearls of the Mangrove. Thunder Protocol is in three parts: Blades in the Sun which happens to be his new poems, and selections from Canticles of the Broken Glass and selections from George Bush and Other Observations. ‘In the Blades in the Sun,’ (Thunder Protocol), in Seven Winds, the poet persona remembers his late father thus: It is true I never give up / The petals I have plucked / From my father’s grave / The fragrance does not wane / Peak to peak, it / Grows in a small house / That speaks of affinity / Between worlds that cleave / To each other. In my dreams / I see him, too … In “Once upon a loop,” a prosaic poem, the poet captures a brief part of Mr. Lamptey’s life. Mr. Lamptey was a celebrated cartoonist who worked in Ghana Light, a newspaper company. This poem is one of the longest poems that Obari has ever written. Another poem, “Gun policy,” is worthy of the time we live in, in the sense that it depicts the need for selfdefense in a society that has failed to defend its citizens from all kinds of attacks. Hear him: … What are you waiting for? A phalanx / From the sky to fight your war? / Let not your heart be fallow / The trench is not the rabbits burrow / Take to the underground. Arm yourself, / From guerilla … / If a country cancels the integers / Blood will be its decimal blots His last two collections are Thunder Protocol and For Every Homeland.

This book was published in 2017. The quality of his books reached a new height. For Every Homeland is a fine work of art with flaps. In as much as I love this book, there seems to be a kind of monotony in the rhythm, like one forced to write within a particular frame work or time. What has made Obari Gomba’s work great over the years has been his freedom of expression and exploration, thus creating a new poetic album of songs every time his publishes a new book.

Awards/Honours/Publications

He is a recipient of the University of Iowa, Honorary Fellow, in writing, USA. He was long-listed twice for the Nigeria Prize for Literature in 2012 and 2017. He won the ANA Poetry Prize and ANA Drama Prize. He is the author of seven collections of poetry and three plays: George Bush and Other Observations, Pearl of the Mangrove, Canticle of a Broken Glass, Length of Eyes, The Ascent Stone, Thunder Protocol and For Every Homeland. The plays are: Terracotta, Trials of Adaka Boro and Guerilla Post, which won the ANA Drama Prize in 2018.

Conclusion

If you are looking for a poet that has been blessed over the years in the poetic landscape of the literary world, look no further. Obari Gomba is one of a kind, blessed amongst men and women. Go back and re-read the lines again from “They say I am a broken glass…” and you will see how he effortlessly make music with words.

He is indeed the real wordsmith, a maker of flowery words. It is either words come to him naturally or he is words made in the image of man. His words can come heavy, like a load. So, one can sometimes heave a sigh of relief, for the words can be a burden to bear, like a man carrying a load on his head. But this time, it is the heart. His words tend to probe the reader into a more reflective mood, taking after the poet persona who swifts from one mood to another. When you read his poems over and over again, you might end up hearing Pablo Neruda voice in him, in the way he allows words to blend like the hemming of the edge of a finished dress.

I am not trying to take away from him, the genius that lies within him. No, I am not. For each time I take a closer look at the form and flow of Obari’s poetry. His poems are so sweet that when you encounter them, you keep on going back to them. You keep the book on top of your bedside drawer or the dining table, to be read while you sip a hot coffee from a tea cup, or to be read before dozing off or when one needs to revive him/herself. Poetry also runs through his plays like Terracotta, Trials of Adaka Boro and Guerilla Post.

The study of his plays will be for another day. You can only know a poet’s heart better through his poetic lines. The hope of a better future for all has never eluded the poet’s mind. The Wood Revolt summarized it: You cannot make us in your image / The Woodgirl will not go with you / Into the abyss / Neither will I go with you / You cannot make us in your image / We insist on the light / We insist on the warmth of love / And the faith in the river that / Flows… / Into tomorrow and on the melody of / The song that will always be. / Because there is still room / For everyone on the earth

