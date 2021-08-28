‘Transcendence: Words Defying’ for QFest 2021

Quramo Publishing has announced this year’s edition of the Quramo Festival of Words, with the theme: “Transcendence: Words Defying”. Tagged QFest 2021, the festival will hold between October 1 and 3, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Qurao Festival of Words is an annual literary and arts festival that attracts emerging and established creatives and literary enthusiasts. It is a fusion of various creatives and intellectual expressions. The focus of the festival is to reiterate the power of words, which is the foremost medium of expression, and discover creative ways to harness that power.

The festival encourages human interaction, literary expression, and creative growth through collaboration and positive reinforcement. In 2020, the Quramo Festival of Words was themed, ‘Creativity Reset: The Future of Words’, as a way of interrogating the adjustments resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, globally.

A year after, ‘Transcendence: Words Defying’ will unravel how storytellers and creatives around the world have modified words for enlightenment and restoration, as well as an effective tool in the fight for social justice and equality. No doubt, with the popularity of Podcasts, Zoom, Instagram, Club-House, WhatsApp, and many other virtual platforms for expression, words have taken on different forms; from written texts to audio documents and visual texts, as such, this festival will explore the effectiveness of these new forms in the age of clampdowns. From social media bans to worsening inflation, brain drain and numerous killings across Nigeria and Africa, Quramo Festival of Words, QFest, will look at a dynamic range of human issues in the throes and aftermath of a pandemic, and how different artistes explore these issues and cope with the harsh impacts of the pandemic on the creative i n d u s – try. T h e Executive Publisher, Quramo Publishing, and convener of QFest 2021, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, stated that this year’s theme is apt, ‘‘as it captures the struggles of creatives’ who, though among the worst hit and the most stifled, during and after a pandemic, are constantly seeking meaning and restoration through all the traditional and alternative modes of creative expression that words allow.”

According to a statement, signed by Festival Director Quramo Festival of Words 2021, Iquo DianaAbasi, announcing the event, this year’s edition will explore its theme through poetry, book chats, panel discussions, film and more. The guest line up of 50 include Professor Ahmed Yerima, Dike Chukwumerije, Abubakar Adam Ibrahim, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Femi Odugbemi, and many more exciting creative voices. “The Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP), our flagship prize which is currently in its fifth year, has since 2019 been incorporated into the Quramo Festival of Words. As is the tradition, the prize winner will be unveiled at the festival.”

