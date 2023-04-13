Transcorp clarifies issues on shares

Tr a n s n a t i o n a l Corporation Plc (“Transcorp” or “the Company”) has said it is yet to received formal notification of any relevant interest in its shares. A statement signed by Dr. Owen Omogiafo, President & Group CEO, Transcorp Group, said Transcorp, Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate, known for its broad and diversified shareholder base, welcomes every new shareholder acquiring shares in the company. It said: “We welcome this expression of confidence in the leadership and management of Transcorp, as we continue our unwavering commitment to superior stakeholders’ returns, anchored in our ideology of Africapitalism.

“We remain resolute in executing our Group’s strategy of making strategic investments in key sectors within the Nigerian economy, our transformation agenda and our ability to contribute positively towards building prosperity.” The Group released its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022, showing total revenue rose by 21 per cent, from N111.2billion in December 2021 to N134.7billion in the period under review. Transcorp’s share price has risen by 23.9 per cent year to date. There were reports that billionaire businessman, Mr. Femi Otedola, has acquired a sizeable stake in Transcorp Plc, making him the second largest shareholder of the company.

In the 2022 financial statements of Transcorp, it was disclosed by the firm that, “as at December 31, 2022, only UBA Nominees Limited-Trading, held five per cent or more of the issued and fully paid shares of 50 Kobo of the company.” It was then stated that UBA Nominees’ stake in the firm amounted to 9.25 per cent (3,760,000) in the period under review compared with 9.26 per cent (3,762,647) in the previous year. Based on this information, he will be the second highest shareholder of Transcorp, a company which has a fellow billionaire businessman, Mr Tony Elumelu, as Chairman. According to the 2022 audited reports of Transcorp, Elumelu directly has 273,104,041 shares in the conglomerate and indirectly has 567,528,915 shares of Transcorp through HH Capital Limited and Heirs Holdings Limited.