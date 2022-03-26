Travel & Tourism

Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, Heineken celebrate partnership

Posted on

It was all colours and celebration at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja when the five star rated hotel and Heineken recently hosted a gathering to mark their partnership. The event, which was held at the upgraded Heineken Capital Bar, was attended by the top management staff of the two organisations and the crème de la cream of the society.

The Heineken and Transcorp Hilton Abuja partnership on the Heineken Capital Bar is a first of its kind collaboration designed to provide superior entertainment and consumer experiences for lovers of Nigeria’s premium beer brand as well as customers of Abuja’s leading hospitality organisation. Speaking at the event, National Trade Marketing Manager, NB Plc; Funso Ayeni said: “Heineken as a global, top-quality premium beer brand has an unrivalled relationship with its consumers and stakeholders. We are excited to be able to build further our relationship with Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja with the launch of the Heineken Capital Bar.

We will use this platform to further connect with our consumers and deliver premium experiences.” While the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the hotel, Dupe Olusola, said: “Over the years, we have partnered with global brands to complement the delivery of luxurious hospitality to our guests at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Our collaboration with Heineken for Capital Bar is one of such. With the Heineken Capital Bar, we have been able to offer a differentiated lifestyle experience as we have consistently done across our outlets. At Heineken Capital Bar, our guests will enjoy an amazing time every week, with the finest drinks, quality entertainment and great food.” MI, Nigeria’s top rated rapper provided thrilled the guests with his entertaining performances.

 

