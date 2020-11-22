Transcorp Hilton wins 4 awards at 2020 World Travel Awards

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has been honoured with four awards including Africa’s Leading Business Hotel for the sixth consecutive year at the 27th annual World Travel Awards.

The hotel, which is owned by Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, also won the awards for Nigeria’s Leading Hotel, Nigeria’s Leading Business Hotel and Nigeria’s Leading Hotel Suite (the Presidential Suite).

Commenting on the award, the General Manager, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Kevin Brett, said, “We are delighted once again to receive the World Travel Awards in various categories. It is a testament to the fact that the hard work and commitment our team put in daily is recognised and appreciated”.

Speaking further, he said. “I thank our guests who through their continuous patronage and feedback have helped us retain the number one position in the Nigerian hospitality industry.”

