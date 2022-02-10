Transcorp Hilton wins Traveller Review Award 2022

Transcorp Hilton Abuja, the flagship hotel of leading hospitality brand, Transcorp Hotels Plc., has won Booking.com’s Traveller Review Award 2022. This award celebrates businesses that consistently exceeded travellers’ expectations, having earned great traveller reviews and it is given to brands that have exceeded travellers’ expectations.

“We are honoured to receive this award which highlights Transcorp Hilton Abuja as consistently delivering quality experiences while navigating changing guest expectations during a pandemic. “Our ability to evolve and adapt to changing guest preferences has been key to making our hotel a top destination for business and leisure travellers, as well as locals who want a luxurious hospitality experience. “We remain committed to providing exceptional services across all our touch points,” the Transcorp Hotels Plc MD/CEO added.”

