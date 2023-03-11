Transcorp Hotel Plc: Our excellent financial per formance in 2022 driven by commitment to deliver value –Olusola

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, has described the impressive and outstanding financial success posted by the Group in 2022 as driven by its commitment to delivering value to its guests and stakeholders. Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotel Calabar, recorded 172% Profit Before Tax (PBT) growth and N31.4 billion in revenue in 2022. The leading hospitality brand achieved 172 per cent increase year-on-year, having ended 2021 with a PBT of N1.7 billion.

It also reported a 47 per cent growth in revenue to N31.4 billion in 2022 from N21.4 billion the previous year. The Group also reported N2.6 billion profit after tax. The outstanding performance by the Group gave occasion to celebrate and highlight some of the key elements that gave rise to the record performance, with Olusola stating that the Group has delivered another year of exceptional revenue growth amidst the uncertainty in the macro-economic conditions. She noted that; “This impressive achievement is the highest revenue generated since the inception of the Hotel and has set the Group above pre- COVID-19 performance levels. The fullfledged return of the international business travel segment and the bolstering leisure segment contributed immensely to this performance.

‘‘We continuously strive to achieve a dynamic mix of business types closely managing our hotel occupancy and guest experience. Our excellent financial performance in 2022, despite adverse economic conditions, is the direct result of our concerted efforts and commitment to deliver excellent value to our stakeholders and customers. ‘‘In 2023 and beyond, we will build on our successes and strengths and continuously review our business strategies to optimise our existing businesses, identifying new opportunities and accelerating execution.” Also, Olusola noted that the compa-ny’s Board has approved that the sum of N1.33 billion be paid to shareholders as dividends for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is subject to the shareholders declaration at its Annual General Meeting.

While the Chief Finance Officer, Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, noted that the company has continued to maintain its disciplined approach to financial management during the year under review. According to her; “With the hike in costs of supplies caused by negative macro-climate, our continued efforts to drive cost efficiencies resulted in an improved net profit margin which doubled from 7% in 2021 to14% in the year 2022. “Our focus on strategic financial management remained beneficial, as we exercised firm discipline in capital allocation. We recorded about 2% increase in finance costs over the previous year despite the cessation of the previously enjoyed COVID-19 concessions on interest rate granted by lenders.” She adding that with strict adherence to the set strategies and financial discipline, the company will continue experience positive improvement in its performance in 2023. Ojediran further revealed that Transcorp Hotels now has over 5, 000 rooms, both in ownership and management through its online booking platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels. With Aura by Transcorp Hotels, users can book top quality hotels, unique homes and experiences from all parts of Nigeria.

