Transcorp Hotels gets shareholders’ nod to raise N10bn

Shareholders of Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, have unanimously authorised the board of directors to raise N10 billion in its proposed rights issue to fortify its balance sheet.

 

The approval given at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the company, which took place yesterday, in Lagos is to issue 2,659,574,468 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each by way of a rights issue to the shareholders based on seven new ordinary shares for every 20 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each held at a price of N3.76 per share.

 

The shares will be issued from the authorised share capital of the xompany which is currently at N7,500,000,000 comprising of 15,000,000,000 ordinary Shares of N0.50 each, and the resultant issued and fully paid-up share capital will be N5,129.989.184 consisting of 10,259,978,368 ordinary shares of N0.50 each.

 

The Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, noted that “this approval and endorsement of shareholders empowers the Board and management to look to the future with confidence despite the current harsh operating environment.”

 

 

Speaking at the meeting, Mrs. Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO of Transcorp Hotels Plc, also welcomed the approval, adding that “our track record of excellent service delivery has positioned us as the first choice for international and local guests alike noting, we are not resting on our oars but working round the clock to innovate new products and services to further delight our guests, notable of such is the launch of asset-light strategies to deepen our hospitality footprints across Africa.”

