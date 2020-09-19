News

Transcorp Hotels hard hit by impact of COVID-19

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has caused the African hotel and tourism industry to lose over $50bn in revenue. Amid this, Transcorp Hotels Plc has suffered unprecedented losses and is looking to restructure the business strategy of its hotels and optimize its operations.

The management of Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced that it will be taking steps to ensure business continuity in the wake of the losses recorded due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To this end, the hotelier is diversifying its portfolio and reducing its workforce as part of its cost management initiatives.

The Managing Director, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Mrs. Dupe Olusola, disclosed this during a press conference on Thursday. She said: “The impact of COVID-19 on the business is like nothing the company has ever witnessed. The hotel and hospitality industry in Nigeria has never faced a crisis that brought travel to a standstill, including the Ebola Virus Outbreak of 2014 and the recession of 2015.

“The slow pick up of international travel, restriction on large gatherings, the switch to virtual meetings and fear of the virus, has drastically reduced demand for our hotels and occupancy levels to its lowest of less than five per cent.

