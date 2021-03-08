Transcorp Hotels launches Aura

Africa’s leading hospitality brand, Transcorp Hotels Plc., has announced the launch of Aura, a new digital platform through which people can book accommodation, restaurants and experiences.

The new brand, Transcorp’s first in the alternative accommodation segment, is part of the company’s asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver true hospitality, exciting experiences, and drive shareholder value.

“It’s a new dawn in the hospitality industry! I am thrilled to introduce you to Aura by Transcorp, the digital platform we are using to connect people to quality accommodation, great food and awesome experiences,”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Dupe Olusola said. “For more than 30 years, Transcorp Hotels Plc. has been at the forefront of creating a superior guest experience at our locations. Today, our commitment to innovation has offered us an opportunity to extend this beyond the hotel premises,” Olusola added.

The launch of Aura by Transcorp is one of the most significant developments in the company’s history as it seeks to transform the travel and tourism industry in Africa by focusing on three important components of travel, whether for leisure or business – where you stay, what you eat and how you spend your time.

With its peopledriven hospitality model, Aura is set to revolutionise travel and help remind Africans of “our deep history of hospitality.”

Speaking on the launch of Aura, Obong Idiong, Chief Executive Officer at Africa Prudential Plc., Aura’s technology partners, expressed his excitement. “Finding the right accommodation when you travel can be incredibly complex.

Options available for the right prices are often limited, and travellers sometimes end up with accommodation that taints the travel experience. Transcorp Hotels Plc. has been able to fix that with Aura and we are proud to be associated with them.

“To ensure topnotch user experience, we built a solution to drive digital transformation through the adoption of shared living spaces for the Aura business. With an advanced search algorithm powered by artificial intelligence, Aura determines the relevance of locations, taking into consideration the customers’ preferences and requirements to meet them at the point of their needs,” Idiong added

Like this: Like Loading...