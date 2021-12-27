Transcorp Hotels names director

Transcorp Hotels Plc has appointed Ms. Bolanle Onagoruwa as an independent non-executive director. The hotel said in a ststement that it had notified the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX) of the appointment. Onagoruwa has over 30 years of private and public sector professional experience covering commercial legal practice, with Bentley Edu and Co; legal counsel, Nigerian Industrial Development Bank, and company secretary/ legal adviser, Abuja Branch head of Midas Merchant Bank, before she joined the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE).

She served as Acting CEO of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company before joining ENL Consortium Limited. Onagoruwa contributed immensely to the public sector reform and privatisation in Nigeria during her 12-year service with BPE in various directorate capacities as director, Oil & Gas; director, Industry and Manufacturing; director, Electric Power; director, National Parks and National Facilities and her 4-year service as secretary, Social Development and Secretary Education in the Federal Capital Territory Administration before retiring as the directorgeneral of BPE in 2012. Onagoruwa, a lawyer by profession, obtained a degree in law from the University of Lagos, a post graduate diploma in politics and international relations from the University of Kent at Canterbury and an alumna of the Harvard Business School (General Manager Programme).

