Transcorp Hotels Plc pushes on with outstanding Q1 performance as PBT rises by 624.4%

Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s top hospitality company and a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp Group), has ended Q1’22 with an impressive result, reporting a 77.4 per cent growth in revenue to N7.04 billion from N3.97 billion in the same period in 2021. The hospitality company, which owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar and online booking platform aura by Transcorp Hotels, also recorded more than 600 per cent growth in profit before tax (PBT) to N1.067 billion from a loss of N203.7 million in the same period last year.

The result is contained in the company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). Commenting on the results, Mrs Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, expressed confidence in the Company’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory.

“Our first quarter performance was driven by our relentless innovation in all facets of our business, creating new and tailored business and leisure offerings, while consistently improving guest experience to ensure maximum value for every spend. “This has seen us record continuous growth from January through March. Our leisure business remains strong on the back of strategies employed following the pandemic, even as our International Business Travellers continue to show impressive recovery. First quarter ended with a RevPAR growth of 74.4 per cent when compared with Q1’21, and an ADR growth of 19.1 per cent, even as we continue to outperform industry average,” Olusola said.

“Looking ahead, we expect to continue to see improvements through the second quarter, as we remain committed to delivering exceptional services and increase access to luxurious hospitality, in keeping with our mission of redefining hospitality in Africa. “Also, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to reduce, we expect business travel to accelerate which would further supplement the buoyant leisure business,” the Managing Director/ CEO added. In her comments, the Chief Finance Officer, Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, highlighted the outstanding performance of the Company, stressing that the Group was able to strategically contain costs of operation to achieve the optimal results.

