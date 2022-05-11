Business

Transcorp Hotels Plc pushes on with outstanding Q1 performance as PBT rises by 624.4%

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s top hospitality company and a subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc. (Transcorp Group), has ended Q1’22 with an impressive result, reporting a 77.4 per cent growth in revenue to N7.04 billion from N3.97 billion in the same period in 2021. The hospitality company, which owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Transcorp Hotels Calabar and online booking platform aura by Transcorp Hotels, also recorded more than 600 per cent growth in profit before tax (PBT) to N1.067 billion from a loss of N203.7 million in the same period last year.

The result is contained in the company’s unaudited financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2022, published on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX). Commenting on the results, Mrs Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp Hotels Plc, expressed confidence in the Company’s ability to sustain its growth trajectory.

“Our first quarter performance was driven by our relentless innovation in all facets of our business, creating new and tailored business and leisure offerings, while consistently improving guest experience to ensure maximum value for every spend. “This has seen us record continuous growth from January through March. Our leisure business remains strong on the back of strategies employed following the pandemic, even as our International Business Travellers continue to show impressive recovery. First quarter ended with a RevPAR growth of 74.4 per cent when compared with Q1’21, and an ADR growth of 19.1 per cent, even as we continue to outperform industry average,” Olusola said.

“Looking ahead, we expect to continue to see improvements through the second quarter, as we remain committed to delivering exceptional services and increase access to luxurious hospitality, in keeping with our mission of redefining hospitality in Africa. “Also, as COVID-19 restrictions continue to reduce, we expect business travel to accelerate which would further supplement the buoyant leisure business,” the Managing Director/ CEO added. In her comments, the Chief Finance Officer, Mrs. Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, highlighted the outstanding performance of the Company, stressing that the Group was able to strategically contain costs of operation to achieve the optimal results.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Aviation stakeholders lament ground handling crisis in Nigeria

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

A former Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Dr. Harold Demuren, has said it is imperative that foreign airlines pay the dollar equivalent for ground handling services rendered to it in order to ensure the survival of the aviation ground handling companies. Demuren, made the call during a webinar organised by the Association of […]
Business

Nigeria woos investors into $1bn palm oil market

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria’s palm oil market is in excess of over $1 billion waiting for potential investors to tap into, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said on Thursday in Abuja at the second Andersen Africa-Europe Bridge. Speaking virtually, Adebayo said the Federal Government diversification agenda was fully on course resulting to positive results […]
Business

Dollar hits four-month lows as Sino-US tensions loom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. dollar hit four-month lows against a basket of peer currencies on Thursday, resuming its slide as investors took a wait and see approach to tensions between the United States and China. The United States gave China until Friday to close its consulate in Houston following allegations of spying. China has vowed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica