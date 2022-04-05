Transcorp Hotels spends N1.5bn to provide alternative power

Nation’s leading hospitality hub, Transcorp Hilton committed the sum of N1.5 billion into providing energy (power generation) in 2021 operation. Notwithstanding the sum committed to provide electricity as alternative to the epileptic power supply from power distribution firm, the hotel still earned an impressive gross revenue of N22 billion, indicating 100 percent higher to the N10 billion recorded in 2020.

Chief Executive Officer of Heirs Holdings Group and Chairman of Transcorp Hotels Plc., Mr. Emmanuel N. Nnorom confirmed the figures yesterday in Abuja, at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

Giving an update on the money spent on energy by the hotel impacted on the business, Nnorom said: “Energy is our biggest cost because we have 670 rooms in this hotel and continuously, we have to ensure that there’s adequate power not only for the guests but also for other facilities.

“There are customers in these promises also and everybody needs power.

It is our biggest cost; it’s going to rise because we all know that the price of diesel has gone up. Also, in a way the power cost is also up, but we will continue to do well to have good returns for our shareholders.”

On whether Transcorp Hotels Plc. is looking at alternative sources of energy like solar to power its facilities, Nnorom said such plans were on the offing to power some facilities while the main hotel building would still remain on the national grid.

He stressed that the Hotel would continue to maintain reasonable prices for its customers, in spite of the high cost of energy it has incurred. Mrs. Dupe Olusola, Managing Director/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc. said the company also surpassed it pre-COVID 2019 revenue of N20 billion by about 8 percent.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...