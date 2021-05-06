Business

Transcorp Hotels targets N28bn revenue in 2025

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Transcorp Hotels Plc has said that it is targeting to grow its revenue from N17 billion in 2021 to N28 billion in the next four years (2025). Managing Director/ CEO, Mrs. Dupe Olusola, who stated this while presenting the company’s facts behind the figures to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NXG) and the investment public, said the company was equipped with a sound financial plan and clear target to stabilize its balance sheet and ultimately its leverage position. “We are set to take advantage of the prevailing low interest and buy-back majority of the outstanding Series 1 bond.

“To mitigate refinancing risks and shore up liquidity, the company successfully raised a N10 billion rights issue, with 99.34 per cent of the rights allotted. The proceeds of the rights issue were used to optimize the company’s leverage position and reduce finance costs in the medium term, by settling existing borrowings with high cost,” she said.

She noted that the firm began year 2021 in a strong position, maintaining its place as the number one hospitality brand in the country, having learned valuable lessons through the turbulence of the previous year. “Despite the year starting with increased cases of COVID-19 infection and the discovery of a new strain of the virus, with government enforcing restrictions on gatherings and events, we have remained focused and resilient and this is shown in the remarkable achievements in Q1 2021. “Our Q1 2021 performance was quite impressive with a total revenue of N3.8 billion which represents a slight decrease of 5 per cent from the revenue in Q1 2020 (N3.98 billion) but above budget by 21 per cent (N3.15 billion).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Interview

Grenada’s citizenship’ll enable Nigerians travel to 140 European nations, says Britishborn hotelier, Mohammed Asaria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Mr. Mohammed Asaria, a British-born Grenada industrialist, who grew up in England and studied Law at the famous Cambridge University, is the Managing Director of Citizenship by Investment (CBI). In this interview with NDUBUISI UGAH, he explains why he is targeting the Nigerian hospitality industry to develop ultra-luxury hotels where investors may apply for […]
Business

Oxford partners African investment firms on COVID-19 report

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Covid-19 Response Report (CRR), produced by Oxford Business Group (OBG) in partnership with the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA), will provide insights into the investment opportunities emerging in essential infrastructure and services as the continent works to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic. Titled “Private Equity and Venture Capital in […]
Business

Fitbit introduces wellness tracker device

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Consumer electronics and fitness company, Fitbit, has launched a wellness device called Luxe that monitors and reports the health condition of users. According to the company, Luxe offers the motivation and support that people need to “stay healthy in today’s world with everything from stress management tools to automatic activity and sleep tracking – all […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica