Transcorp Hotels to complete 3,000 seat-capacity event centre

Transcorp Hotels Plc has said that it plans to complete a 3,000 seat-capacity event center in 2021 and also commission a new co-working space, ‘Workspace by Transcorp Hotels,’ as part of strategies to expand the business to deliver more value to shareholders. Dupe Olusola, MD/ CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, made the disclosure at the company’s 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja. “Our primary goal at the time was to survive as individuals and as a business, to adapt and to thrive in a new, changing, and unprecedented environment.

My team and I remained positive and proactive as we introduced and successfully implemented our strategies and initiatives for the season,” said Olusola. “We will continue to invest in new businesses and asset light initiatives that leverage technology to increase our footprint across Africa. One such is the launch of Aura; a digital platform for booking quality accommodation, great food and exciting experiences.

We have also launched a purposebuilt co-working space at Transcorp Hilton Abuja, and plans are in top gear for a 3,000 capacity event centre at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, which will cater to an existing demand for suitable venues to host medium to large scale events such as trade fairs, concerts, weddings, and religious programmes,” Olusola added as she stressed the company’s strategy for future growth.

