Transcorp Hotels unfolds Aura app

Transcorp Hotels Plc has joined the league of hospitality outfits with digital platforms as it recently unfolded an app known as ‘Aura,’ for booking accommodation and other engagements with the hospitality homes. Chief Executive Officer of the hotel group, Mrs. Dupe Olusola, during the launch revealed that the app is perfect for booking vacation homes, business or holiday lets, and experiences.

“Aura by Transcorp Hotels is a new alternative digital accommodation platform that connects people to unique homes, great food and memorable experiences,’’ she said, adding that it is part of its asset-light model, leveraging technology to deliver the best experience and that Aura also shares curated experiences in cities. Furthermore, it allows experienced curators earn extra income by listing their properties or services and it is available for download on Android, and iOS. According to her: “The launch of Aura by Transcorp Hotels remains a bright spot for us, following a year where the hospitality sector was severely affected by the pandemic.

“It is an important part of our strategy to grow domestic tourism and travel as well as differentiate our offerings to capture returning travel demand, as access to COVID-19 vaccine continues to improve. ‘The launch of Aura is strategic for Transcorp’s hospitality business as we continue to expand and position across the group to deliver on our promise and vision of improving lives and transforming Nigeria.

“The pandemic affected our hospitality business in 2020, with occupancy dropping to an all-time low of 5% during the year. “But our innovation and resilience positioned us for work on different initiatives, improving our leisure offerings, and activating our asset-light strategy. While for the group’s Director of Business Development, Mrs. Ifeoma Okafor-Obi, the platform is certain to become an integral part of people’s lives. “Enjoyment on the platform, at the unique accommodation, the great meals and memorable activities are all available on Aura.” Aura by Transcorp Hotels was launched low-key in February, but has now officially kicked off in major Nigerian cities, with plans to expand throughout the country and other parts of Africa.

