Transcorp: Otedola Pledges Cooperation With Mgt

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has promised to work with the management of Trans- corp Corporation Plc. He made the pledge while also confirming the acquisition of shares in the indigenous conglomerate.

In a tweet on his Twitter handle yesterday, Otedola expressed a desire to work with the management of the corporation to realise its potential. “Following this acquisition, I look forward to working with the board and management of Transcorp to realise the amazing future potential of the corporation …Femi Otedola,” he said.

In a corporate notice filed last week with the Nigerian Exchange Limited, Trans- corp had disclosed that Otedola bought 2,245,639,251 units of the shares of the group, which amounts to a 5.52 per cent stake.

Recall that in the notice filed signed by the Company Secretary, ‘Funmi Olofintuyi, with the NGX last week, Transcorp said it welcomed the investment. “As noted in our previous communication, the Company welcomes this expression of confidence in its leadership and management as we continue our unwavering commitment to superior stakeholders’ returns, anchored in our ideology of Africapitalism.

“Rest assured of our commitment to remain resolute in executing our Group’s strategy of making strategic investments in key sectors within the Nigerian economy, our transformation agenda and our ability to contribute positively towards building prosperity for all,” the statement partly read.

Over the weekend, there were also reports that Otedola had acquired more shares in the conglomerate, bumping his stakes to over six per cent.

