Transcorp Plc assets hit N338.2bn in FY’20

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Notwithstanding operational challenges of last year, Transnational Corporation, also known as Transcorp Plc, grew its group assets to N338.2 billion in 2020. Chairman of Transcorp Plc, Tony Elumelu, confirmed the figures yesterday at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Abuja.

 

He told company’s shareholders that the group’s total asset grew to N338.2 billion in 2020 from N313.1 billion in 2019 while the company’s total asset increased to N90.5 billion from N60.2 billion in 2019.

 

According to Elumelu, “operational challenges faced in our hospitality business affected the group and the company’s performance during the year under review.” Gross earnings for the group reduced slightly to N75.3 billion in 2020 from N76.3 billion in 2019 while earnings for the company reduced to N2.7 billion in 2020 from N3.2 billion in 2019.

 

Profit before tax for the group reduced to N1.6 billion in 2020 from N7.9 billion in 2019 while profit before tax for the company, however, increased to N2.7 billion in 2020 from N1.2 billion in 2019. Transcorp’s profit after tax for the group increased to N3.8 billion in 2020 from N3.7 billion in 2019. Profit after tax for the company also increased to N2.4 billion in 2020 from N0.7 billion in 2019. Tony Elumelu revealed that the flagship of the conglomerate, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, spent over $120 million to refurbish the property.

 

According to him, Transcorp Hilton Hotel sought to surpass the revenue performance achieved in 2019. Shaken by the impact of COVID-19, Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Elumelu said, decided to “minimise the effect of the pandemic on the company, management took several initiatives, including promotion of safety among stakeholders and introduction of new product lines to delight the customers and optimisation of cost to further drive operational efficiency.”

 

He said Transcorp Hotels Plc “has embraced the changes created by the pandemic and reinvented itself to take advantage of the opportunities created by the shifting guest behaviours and the new norm.”

 

“With regard to Transcorp OPL 281, Elumelu told shareholders that the company “has effectively resolved the legal dispute with Sacoil Holdings (now Efora Energy). This step has paved the way for our planned development of the OPL 281 asset, without any legal constraints.”

 

In the case of Trans Afam Power Limited, the chairman stated that “the company has successfully concluded the 100 per cent acquisition of Afam Genco (Afam Power Plc and Afam Three Fast Power Limited), having paid the initial 25 per cent deposit.”

 

Trans Afam Power Limited has now moved closer to its medium-term objective “of having 2,500MW installed capacity and longer term one of generating 25 percent of the total power requirement in Nigeria.”

 

Managing Director of  Transcorp Plc, Owen Omogiafo, stated that “as part of the strategy to reduce the liquidity constraints due to low operations created by the pandemic, Transcorp Hotels Plc offered by way of rights 2,659,574,468 ordinary shares at N3.76 per share to existing shareholders of the company. “The rights issue was successful with 99.34 per cent of the rights allotted, raising about N9.9 billion additional capital.

 

The proceeds from the rights issue were used in paying off some of the existing obligations,” she said. New business lines and products that have been introduced to increase the company’s profitability include “Aura by Transcorp Hotels,” which is a digital platform that connects travellers to unique properties, restaurants and experiences across Africa, starting from Nigeria.

 

According to Omogiafo, “behind this, we will unlock untapped value (immediately through house sharing and longer term across the hospitality ecosystem as support services), thereby supporting country recovery efforts.”

