News

Transfer of 21 Justices not targeted at Panel on Kanu –A’Court

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Court of Appeal headquarters in Abuja yesterday clarified that the transfer of its 21 Justices to the various divisions had nothing to do with the judgment of the court discharging and quashing the terrorism charges against the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The appellate court said the posting of 21 out of its 81 Justices was a routine exercise aimed at reinvigorating the justice delivery of the court. Chief Registrar Umar Mohammed Bangari in a statement denied the report that the three Justices who delivered the October 13 judgment ordering Kanu’s release from detention were transferred.

Bangari said only one Justice out of the three that handled Kanu’s matter was affected by the exercise. He said: “The attention of the Court of Appeal has been drawn to a publication in the media on Monday, October 24, 2022 with the caption: ‘Nnamdi Kanu: 3 Justices on Appeal Court Panel Transferred’. “The publication in question conveyed the in- nuendo to the effect that the recent postings of Justices of the Court of Appeal were in connection with or in response to the judgment of the Court of 13th October 2022 in Nnamdi Kanu versus the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “We wish to state categorically that the general postings of the Justices of the Court of Appeal under reference were routine and aimed at reinvigorating the justice delivery system of the court. “In fact, 21 out of 81 Justices including six Presiding Justices of the court were affected by the general postings.

“It is therefore incorrect to insinuate that the Honourable Justices who delivered the judgment in the Nnamdi Kanu appeal were the targets of the routine posting exercise. “A few minutes of inquiry by the media could have clarified the fact. “We appeal to the media to exercise restraint and circumspection in reporting matters pertaining to the court and its operations. “The Court of Appeal has an open door policy of providing easy access to the media to make inquiries and seek clarification on any matters of interest to the media for the benefit of the general public.”

 

Our Reporters

